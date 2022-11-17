Nate Burleson previews Week 11 matchups 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson previews the most important games from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
Here are a few ways Patrick Mahomes’ newest weapon stood out against Jacksonville.
Rivers McCown digs into the first look we've had at Kadarius Toney in a bit. You already know he's good enough to be rostered; is he startable? (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Bears were without running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert at Wednesday's practice before the Falcons game.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Some funny advice from Joe Burrow to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.