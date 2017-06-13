Nate Burleson: Patriots are the 'super team' of the NFL

Chief Snowflake: Watching Trumps cabinet heaping praise on the sick evil beast, looked like something from a Russian or North Korean dictator government meeting. It was sickening and disturbing to watch many of these top government sycophants willing participate in this undemocratic behavior. It does not give much hope for the future of democracy in the United States. I’m certain that Trumps racist boot licking base fully support this behavior and would condemn anyone dare who criticized it.