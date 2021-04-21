Nate Burleson discusses what Marvin Jones Jr. brings to the table for Jags

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though Jacksonville likely isn’t done adding to its receiver corps this offseason, it made a major signing when it brought veteran wideout Marvin Jones Jr. in from Detroit. Coming off a nine-touchdown 2020 season that saw him fall just 22 yards short of 1,000 yards, the Jags believe the 31-year-old still has a lot of high-level football left in him.

One person who’s very high on that signing is NFL Network analyst and “Good Morning Football’ co-host Nate Burleson, who played 11 seasons as a receiver in the NFL. He said that the experience Jones brings to the table is invaluable, though the team already has a top option in D.J. Chark.

“You have a guy who can come in right away and show you how to be a consistent wide receiver,” Burleson said. “Now, D.J. Chark is a beast. That dude is a No. 1 wideout on any team. So let’s not act like he’s just going to come in and play second fiddle.

“But what else you get with Marvin Jones is you get the other side of what being a professional athlete is, and that’s understanding the ins and outs of being a pro. How to take care of your body, how to take care of your diet, how to balance and multitask, show up and be an absolute professional while being a grown man and handling your business off the field.”

Coming from a franchise in Detroit that has also struggled in recent years, Burleson said Jones would be an important locker room resource during tough times. For the Jaguars, who are expected to improve in 2021 but are still coming off a 1-15 season, that’s good news, as struggles could be plentiful in Year 1 under coach Urban Meyer.

“He’s seen the highs and the lows, he’s been considered one of the best wide receivers but has also been on a team that wasn’t winning,” Burleson said. “So having a guy in the locker room that can speak to you when the tough times come, that goes a long way.”

With a young quarterback, running back and receiving corps, leadership from a veteran like Jones could be huge for the Jaguars. Though his production likely won’t surpass that of Chark, he gives Jacksonville and Lawrence a lot more options in the passing game.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL passes expanded jersey number rule

    Get ready for jersey numbers to look different. NFL owners approved a rule proposal today that dramatically expands which positions are eligible to wear which numbers. Now jerseys with numbers in the single digits can be worn by defensive backs, linebackers, running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers. Defensive backs and linebackers could [more]

  • NFL Draft 2021: Eagles’ Howie Roseman explains trade from 6 to 12

    Howie Roseman on Wednesday explained why the Eagles traded down from 6 to 12 and hinted that more trades are coming. By Dave Zangaro

  • NFL schedule release: Ravens schedule to be unveiled May 12

    The NFL schedule release is slated for Wednesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Rockets say guard Sterling Brown was assaulted

    Brown suffered the assault during Houston's road trip in Florida to face the Magic and Heat.

  • Packers will know 2021 NFL schedule on Wednesday, May 12

    The full schedule will be announced by the NFL next month.

  • Another Round 1 NFL draft trade? Dolphins GM Chris Grier will ‘look at our options'

    The Dolphins own the No. 6 overall pick in next week's draft, but general manager Chris Grier said he would be open to moving again.

  • Motor racing-Collision could affect Mercedes upgrade plans, warns Wolff

    The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.

  • NFL draft betting: Will Round 1 go without a running back for first time since 2014?

    Just 14 running backs have been chosen in the first round over the last 10 NFL drafts.

  • Antonio Brown settles lawsuit with ex-trainer

    Antonio Brown has settled the civil dispute with his former trainer who had accused the wide receiver of sexual assault, both sides announced Wednesday. Currently a free agent, Brown is expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon now that he's clear of the lawsuit, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown in September 2019, accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape on three different occasions in 2017 and 2018.

  • Ice hockey-Women's world championships cancelled due to COVID-19

    "This is very disappointing news to receive with just a few weeks until the tournament was to begin," said International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel in a statement. The IIHF and Hockey Canada were informed by the Nova Scotia provincial government on Wednesday that the 10-country tournament could not go ahead due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19. Still the news came as a shock after Nova Scotia's chief medical officer had 24 hours earlier given the event the thumbs- up.

  • Popularity, brand appeal and social media presence: PGA Tour's £28m bonus structure to reward top golfers

    The PGA Tour has sought finally to kill off golf’s own 'Super League' plan once and for all, by handing over millions of dollars in bonuses to the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy that are not reliant on their performances inside the ropes. The US circuit - which last year took a stake in the European Tour in response to the threat of the Premier Golf League - has put aside a yearly pot of $40m-plus (£28m-plus) to reward the players who in the Tour’s words “positively move the needle”. The Player Impact Program, which began on Jan 1, will feature 10 recipients in all, with the golfer topping the “Impact Score” list receiving $8m (£5.7m). GolfWeek, the American magazine, has seen the Tour document circulated to the pros and reports that there will be at least six metrics used in the standings. These include: the player’s position on the season-ending FedEx Cup points list, his popularity in Google Search and a number of rating measurements judging the minutes he appears on broadcasts, the appeal of their “brand”, their social media presence and the amount of coverage on media platforms. The ratings, which can apparently distinguish between the positive and negative coverage a player generates, have weird and wacky names such as “Nielsen Brand Exposure", "MVP Index" and “Meltwater Mentions. They have already taken their place alongside more traditional stats such as “driving average”, “greens hit in regulation” and “putts per round”. The Tour document highlights how the Impact Scores would have worked out in 2019. Tiger Woods, who won the Masters that year, predictably topped the list, with Rory McIlroy in second and Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler completing the top five. England’s Justin Rose, who spent time as world No 1 in ’19, was ninth on that list.

  • Dana White talks UFC 261, Jake Paul and what's next for Ngannou and Adesanya

    UFC president Dana White previews the main card of Saturday's UFC 261 which features three title fights including a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in the main event. White also discusses the Jake Paul effect in boxing and why Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis is the fight to make for the heavyweight title.

  • Report: Ex-Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has revealed epilepsy diagnosis to NFL teams

    Widely expected to be a top 10 selection in the NFL draft, ex-Ohio State QB Justin Fields has reportedly informed teams of an epilepsy diagnosis.

  • Justin Jefferson on the Eagles passing on him; Now preferring the Vikings over Philly

    Former LSU star and current Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson thought he was heading to the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

  • Dana White indicates Colby Covington will get welterweight title shot after UFC 261

    It appears playing the waiting game could pay off for Colby Covington.

  • Popular Browns draft projection Zaven Collins bulks up to DE weight

    He should still be in strong consideration for the Browns at No. 26 overall, but Collins isn't playing linebacker at that weight

  • Mock draft watch: Breaking down Pro Football Network’s full Lions haul

    After the first round there are some very questionable choices in this one

  • Patriots set up ‘secret meeting’ with Corey Dillon before trading for him in 2004

    Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli did their due diligence before trading a second-round pick for Corey Dillon.

  • Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic

    The Indianapolis 500 is set to be the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race on Memorial Day weekend. The attendance figure was determined after Indianapolis hosted the NCAA men's basketball tournament through March and into April with limited attendance.

  • Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Braves, including an impressive night from the pitching staff

    The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.