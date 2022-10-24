Nate Burleson breaks down WR George Pickens Week 7 toe drag TD catch
CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson breaks down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' toe drag touchdown catch and more with the "GMFB" crew.
CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson breaks down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' toe drag touchdown catch and more with the "GMFB" crew.
The distribution of labor by the Steelers still makes very little sense.
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
There's a new team in the top five of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after TCU made its second consecutive dramatic comeback. Moving out is Clemson.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Giants declined an option on quarterback Daniel Jones’s contract for next season. He has since led the team to one of the NFL’s best records—and is poised to make them regret that decision.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
College football Week 8 roundup with the winners, losers, overrated, and underrated parts of the week
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
New York Giants TE Daniell Bellinger is likely to need eye surgery and rookie RT Evan Neal has joined the sprained MCL club.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Before we turn the page to Week 9, here’s a closer look at some of the most interesting outcomes of Week 8.
Check out three players to consider pursuing on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 8.
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson would not be playing, and [more]
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did his best impression of a teammate during his postgame interview at Levi’s Stadium.