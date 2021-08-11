Nate Burleson announces new role with CBS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL Media's Nate Burleson announces his new role with CBS. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Nate Burleson announces his new role with CBS. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Lions have made a roster move in switching running backs on Wednesday. Detroit announced the club has signed Javon Leake and waived Michael Warren with an injury designation. Leake spent time with the Giants and Washington last year as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He appeared in one game for the Football Team, [more]
There was good news and bad news for the Bears OL: Lachavious Simmons is returning from a concussion but Teven Jenkins remains sidelined.
Andy Behrens is joined by Christopher Harris to discuss a handful of running backs and wide receivers that are seeing their ADP stock rise right now to determine if they are good values or not. The guys also discuss Saquon Barkley returning to practice with the New York Giants and take questions from the live viewing audience.
The ghost of Wade Phillips appears to be running the training camp in Oxnard.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
With the first two weeks of training camp in the books for the Detroit Lions, here are some of the winners and losers thus far
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
A big change is coming for Tua in his second season!
A quick look around the AFC North tells us there is some trouble brewing for the rest of the division at this point.
A look through the #49ers first unofficial depth chart of the year with some not-so-firm conclusions.
The Carson Wentz injury situation seemed brutal just 10 days ago - but suddenly Eagles fans have cause for a little hope. By Adam Hermann
ESPN named the top five traditions in college football, and guess which Ohio State favorite came out on top.
Trent Brown fully believes in the rookie Mac Jones' potential.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had foot surgery eight days ago. He returned to practice on Tuesday. Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Wentz attended practice on Tuesday with no “obvious limp” or boot or other protection on his left foot. Coach Frank Reich called the development “very encouraging” for the player and the team. “I joked with [more]
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
Retired football players are systematically taking over morning TV. First, Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan became a co-host of Good Morning America (after a stint as the replacement to Regis Philbin). Now, former receiver Nate Burleson will become a co-host of CBS This Morning, according to Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times. [more]
India's top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been suspended for misconduct at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been one of the country's top medal hopes, the national federation said Wednesday.
Clemson leads the way with six players, while Alabama and Ohio State each place four on annual preseason team.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team deal.
With two weeks of training camp in the books, here's our projections for the Bears' starting defense.