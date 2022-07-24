Nate Britt joins Stanford basketball staff

It has been announced that former Tar Heel Nate Britt has signed on to join the Stanford Men’s Basketball staff.

He will work under head coach Jerod Haase who played under Roy Williams at Kansas. Hasse and Williams often times scheduled games against each other to help the programs out.

The 28-year-old spent his time in Carolina blue threads from 2013 to 2017, a part of the team that won the National Championship his senior year. Britt will work as the Director of Player Development, helping the next wave of collegiate athletes improve their game.

The 6-foot-1 guard mainly had a role off the bench, averaging 17.5 minutes per game and scoring an average of 5.1 points and 2.0 assisst per game. Britt, mainly known for his defense, had two lockdown games in 2016 where he had five steals each.

The most memorable game of his career came in 2015, when he helped lead UNC to a 93-83 victory over Syracuse with 17 points and going 4 for 5 behind the arch.

