Nate Boyer says Seahawks need to ‘change something dramatically’

The Seahawks suffered their first shutout loss of the Russell Wilson era yesterday, falling to the Packers 17-0. That dropped their record to 3-6 and put their chances of making the playoffs at 16%.

Today on Good Morning Football, former Seattle long snapper Nate Boyer said the team needs to change something dramatically.

What did you make of the #Seahawks getting shut out in Lambeau ❓❔❓@NateBoyer37 — " This is a team that is used to winning… D.K. Metcalf's frustration at the end of that game sums up where they're at." pic.twitter.com/UZk1BNcSaJ — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 15, 2021

Related

Russell Wilson takes accountability for his poor play vs. Packers

List