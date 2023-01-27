Nate Bittle's first career double-double leads Oregon past Colorado

Oregon men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 75-69 on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Eugene. The Ducks improve to 12-9 overall and 6-4 in conference behind Nate Bittle's 11 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. The Buffs fall to 12-10 overall and 4-7 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.