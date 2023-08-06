Natasha Howard scores and draws the foul

Messi's sizzling start with Inter Miami reached new heights Sunday night.
It's positional preview week on the pod so of course we start by previewing the QB position in 2023. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know about the signal-callers ahead of your fantasy drafts this month.
A hard foul escalated into a well-executed takedown at the baseline as things got heated late in Sunday's game.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Murray has both the support and expectations of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort. There's also a broader continuity at stake this season and beyond.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Andonovski is the first coach to lead the USWNT into multiple major tournaments and win none of them.
Yup, that was a Jake Paul fight.
The Dutch dominated possession in the first round of the knockout stage.
The USWNT will face its nemesis after a flat second-place finish in the group stage.
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
Both teams had little trouble in their first knockout-round games.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Max Fried returns to the mound for the first time since May 5.
The winds of change continue to swirl around Detroit.
After a shaky group stage run, everybody is doubting the U.S. women's national team. But it still has a shot at a three-peat in the knockout rounds, and that's all that matters.