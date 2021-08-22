Natasha Howard with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Natasha Howard (New York Liberty) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/22/2021
Natasha Howard (New York Liberty) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/22/2021
Jake Wolf gives a betting preview of the Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm matchup on Sunday, August 22 with picks and analysis for the WNBA game. (Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)
The battle for the Falcons backup QB job possibly just swung in Feleipe Franks' favor.
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
The Cavaliers shot down Nance trades at the deadline, but situations have changed.
The impressive digs come with a special perk.
New Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn cracked the top 10 in Bleacher Report's best free agency signings ranking.
Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
Anthony said he loved playing in Madison Square Garden, it was Jackson that was the issue.
For the second straight day, the Giants got a late homer to help them beat the A's in the Bay Bridge Series finale.
Newly signed guard Malik Monk detailed the factors that went into his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--- you want. 'Cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done," Sha'Carri Richardson told NBC after the loss.
Anna Nordqvist established her place among Europe’s greats and Carnoustie confirmed itself as the major venue with the unrivalled penchant for unexpected drama.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ryan Blaney in Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
A number of Seattle Seahawks players suffered serious injuries in the team's preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.
After a 16-month absence, Becky Lynch returns to WWE and defeats Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's title.
The Tour hopes to finish the Northern Trust on Monday, and has a plan if weather intervenes.
Los Angeles Times readers share their thoughts on Trevor Bauer, Shohei Ohtani, The Times' sports coverage and more in our weekly letters to the sports editor.
Caroline May Evans, 4, was all smiles after landing a gorgeous 2-pound golden trout recently in Wyoming, and her catch is up for world-record consideration.
Najee Harris is a natural at making highlight reels!