Natasha Howard with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Natasha Howard (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/23/2021
Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game.
