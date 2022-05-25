Natasha Howard with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx

Associated Press

Jim “Bones” Mackay finished his laundry, packed his car and began the four-hour drive from Southern Hills to Colonial, this time with a special souvenir riding shotgun. This was the first time he left the golf course with the pin flag from the 18th hole, where Justin Thomas rapped in the final par putt to capture the PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff. The tradition is for the caddie to get the flag — his trophy — except that Phil Mickelson had his own tradition of flags going on the kitchen wall of his late grandfather, starting with his first PGA Tour title he won as an amateur.