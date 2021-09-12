Natasha Howard with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

The killing of Mary "Kate" Tibbitts at her Land Park home in Sacramento has raised questions about why the parolee accused of her murder wasn't kept in jail after a June arrest. KCRA 3 Investigates has continued to look into answers for how Troy Davis, a convicted felon, was able to get out of jail after he was arrested in June for stealing a car. It appears that his violent history was not taken into consideration before he was released. Multiple sources, including the arresting department — Elk Grove police — have confirmed that Davis' parole officer was not notified of his arrest. KCRA asked the department if parole had been called by the arresting officer when Davis had been dropped off for booking. The department said, "A parole hold was not requested."