Natasha Howard with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Nick Cannon proves he goes all out for his kids! The proud dad rented out a whole water park to spend the day with his 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. But this isn’t the first time he’s made his eldest kids feel special. Last month, he opened up to ET about his ‘fairytale’ memory with Mariah and ‘dem babies.’