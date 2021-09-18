Natasha Howard with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Natasha Howard (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 09/17/2021
Grading the Boston Celtics offseason.
How will the Warriors fill the final spot on their active roster? Grant Liffmann looks at all the options.
Marc Gasol is a name to watch. He just wiggled his way away from the Lakers and, according to an ESPN report, plans to remain in Spain while sorting out the next (and perhaps last) phase of his playing career. Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors ...
John Wall and the rebuilding Rockets are working together to find him a new team (though not rushing).
For many, the question will be: can Klay Thompson get back to where he was before the injuries? His age could be a benefit in his recovery and return.
New Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder had fans vote on his jersey number for the upcoming NBA season and revealed the result on Friday.
The best bet is Oklahoma City is involved in any Wall trade, even if he goes somewhere else.
The Clippers' new home arena in Inglewood will be The Intuit Dome, an 18,000-seat venue scheduled to open for the start of the 2024-25 season.
Women's basketball Sharon Versyp will retire effective immediately. AP Months after it had been decided that she'd spend one final season on the Boilermaker sideline, women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp retired effective immediately on Thursday, ushering in the Katie Gearlds Era a year ahead of schedule.
Ballmer simply believes it'll be like no other building in the NBA.
Dennis Schroder lost out on millions in free agency by signing with the Celtics, but his latest Instagram post suggests he has the right mindset about the situation, writes Chris Forsberg.
The 2021 WNBA Playoffs begin on September 23. The Connecticut Sun have already locked up the No. 1 seed, thanks in part to MVP candidate Jonquel Jones. Here are other key storylines to watch heading into the final weekend of regular season games.
Kimberly Chandler, the wife of NBA player Tyson Chandler, filed for divorce this week after 16 years of marriage. According […] The post NBA star Tyson Chandler’s wife files for divorce after 16 years appeared first on TheGrio.
Heading into the 2021-21 NBA season. there are 31 players making at leats $30 million and six making over $40 million.
Garza was named to the All-Summer League second team after averaging 15 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block.
Building a title team in Boston isn't as easy as some might think.
Owner Steve Ballmer and Clippers fans held a groundbreaking party in Inglewood, looking forward to moving from Staples Center's "shadow" into their own home, the Intuit Dome.
Russell Westbrook's cumbersome contract has been traded three times in three years, but John Wall is pushing the limits of tradability in the NBA.
Two of them shouldn't surprise, but the third might raise an eyebrow among his perennial doubters.
