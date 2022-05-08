Natasha Howard with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Natasha Howard (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 05/07/2022
Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]
As biographer Alan Shipnuck writes, Barkley is one of the few people in the inner circles of both Phil and Tiger.
We canvas a group of horse handicappers who typically keep their picks and riches to themselves. Here's what they have to say.
Garcia can on occasion be amiable and funny, but even at 42, he is proof that age and maturity are mutually exclusive.
The Kentucky Derby returns to the first Saturday in May for the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses.
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, as well as Marcus Smart himself, shared their reaction to the lack of a shooting foul called on Smart at the end of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the teams.
The Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay in 2022; plus investigating Odell Beckham as a Cowboy and whether Dallas could support two NFL teams. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Dallas Mavericks organization was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum in a playoff loss Wednesday at Phoenix.
The Rangers erased a 4-1 first-period deficit, but they came up short in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling by a final score of 7-4.
Here’s how Mattea Roach’s wining streak ended on “Jeopardy!”
After his UFC 274 weight miss, Charles Oliveira gave his side of what happened that ultimately led to him weighing in heavy.
Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon will break from the No. 10 post in the 148th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.
Here is how the field will be aligned when honorary starter Richard Petty waves the green flag to start Sunday's race at Darlington.
Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy Saturday when an 80-1 shot came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. With favorite Epicenter and Zandon engaged in a duel at the front, Rich Strike stole the show with the second-biggest upset in the Derby's 148-year history. The chestnut colt beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length.