Natasha Howard (14 points) Highlights vs. Sky

Associated Press

Justin Verlander was totally fine leaving with a no-hitter intact after six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. “I like to go deep in games in the regular season, but I’d rather do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for that," the Houston ace said. Verlander posted his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Tuesday night in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston.