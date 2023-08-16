Natasha Hamilton gives birth to fifth child

Natasha Hamilton and husband Charles Gay have become parents (Instagram @natashahamilton)

Natasha Hamilton has declared that her family is “complete” after giving birth to her fifth child.

The Atomic Kitten singer, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and husband Charles Gay had become parents to a baby girl.

Uploading a black and white picture showing Gay from behind carrying a baby car seat as they took the new addition home from the hospital, she wrote alongside it: “I cannot put into words how we feel right now. Our family is complete,” followed by a praying hands emoji.

“Kitty Iris Gay – 14/08/23“

“We couldn’t be any happier. Welcome to the world, baby girl.”

Hamilton’s famous friends were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments.

“Welcome to the world Kitty, can’t wait to meet you,” wrote her Real Housewives of Cheshire co-star Sheen Lynch.

“Awww what a beautiful name! Congratulations you gorgeous lot!”, cooed actress Natalie Anderson.

“Yaaaaassssss congratulations to all of you,” penned former X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

While former Big Brother contestant Brian Dowling added: “Congratulations darling,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Hamilton is also mum to son Josh, 20, whom she shares with her bodyguard ex Fran Cosgrave and Harry, 18, with actor Gavin Hatcher.

Hamilton’s brood also includes Alfie, 12, with ex-husband Riad Erraji, and Ella, eight, with boyband star Ritchie Neville.

Hamilton tied the knot with fashion director Gay in a lavish wedding at Lake Como in Italy back in 2018.