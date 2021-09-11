Natasha Cloud with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

Associated Press

A third man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup while the two were dining at a Houston restaurant, police said Thursday. Khalil Nelson, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, 43. Court records do not list an attorney for Nelson who could speak on his behalf.