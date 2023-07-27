Natasha Cloud with the And-1!

Watley, the first Black player to appear for Team USA softball in the Olympics, founded a nonprofit to support young and diverse athletes in 2009. Athletes Unlimited softball players will overwhelmingly represent her cause.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Will keeping Shohei Ohtani work out for the Angels?
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Herbert said Wednesday as camp opened he was happy to get the extension done so it wouldn't be a distraction from what Los Angeles now needs to accomplish.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Japan and Spain will meet Monday in a game that will decide the group winner.
The Cowboys are stocked with talent, but with plenty of core players getting older and more expensive, the clock is ticking on a championship window.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA are working toward a four-game suspension after he allegedly lied to investigators. But the Wolverines' early schedule does them a lot of favors.
Matt Harmon is joined by Kate Magdziuk to go through all of the mini camp storylines and determine if they’re worth following up on in training camp or simply a mirage. Later, he talks with Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews about the team’s new offense and their group of WRs.
The 26-year-old averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game (49/34/77 shooting splits), 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.9 minutes a game this past season, helping Boston to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Steelers' third-year back is a favorite among bettors.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin shares his findings after speaking with NFL injury specialist, Dr. Edwin Porras.
Ledecky won her 15th individual gold medal Tuesday at the world championships.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
El Alfy suffered her injury while she played for Egypt during the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Toney injured his knee returning punts before practice on Sunday.
How much better is your NBA team right now than it was weeks ago? That is the basis for our rankings (or complaints about them).