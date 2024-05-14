Natalie: 'Shame on WNBA' for prioritizing Clark

- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky to play final preseason game with Kamilla Cardoso out due to injuryThe Chicago Sky will play their final preseason game Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso will have to miss it due to a shoulder injury she sustained during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx.2:38Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
Natalie: 'Shame on WNBA' for prioritizing Clark
Natalie Esquire and Meghan L. Hall unpack the controversy surrounding WNBA charter flights, including how Caitlin Clark has impacted the league's rollout plan.