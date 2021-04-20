Natalie Decker will make the first of four scheduled starts for Our Motorsports in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET on Fox).

Decker made her Xfinity Series debut in February at the Daytona road course in the No. 23 for RSS Racing in partnership with Reaume Brothers Racing. That was to have been the first of five races this season for her in that car.

Our Motorsports acquired the No. 23 car in March and Decker will run her remaining four races for that team. She’s also scheduled to run the car at Nashville Superspeedway (June 19), Road America (July 3) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30).

She will have sponsorship from Red Street Records for all four of her races.

“I’m so ready to be back in the 23 car,” Decker said in a statement from the team. “I love Talladega, and I’m so happy it’s on my schedule this year. I will be with a new team, Our Motorsports, so there will be some challenges because this will be our first race together. I’m so thankful for Red Street Records – it’s been so much fun working with them this year and we’re all so excited to get to Talladega.”

“We’re excited to welcome Natalie to the Our Motorsports team,” said Our Motorsports General Manager Joe Williams in a statement from the team. “We’ve got a great group of drivers for the No. 23 and I’m glad that Natalie and Red Street Records get to be a part of it. I’m ready to see what we can accomplish together.”

Natalie Decker’s Xfinity schedule with Our Motorsports revealed originally appeared on NBCSports.com