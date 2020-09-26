Natalie Decker not medically cleared for Las Vegas Truck race

NASCAR announced right before Friday night’s Truck Series race that Natalie Decker hadn’t been medically cleared to compete.

No details were provided about the issue that prevented Decker from being cleared. During the final stage of the race, NASCAR announced she had been treated and released from the infield medical center.

The Niece Motorsports driver would have started 23rd. Due to her No. 44 truck having cleared inspection and having been placed on the starting grid she was credited with a last-place finish.

Decker has made 11 starts this year. She missed the June 28 race at Pocono after she was hospitalized due to bile duct complications related to her gallbladder removal in December.

"Natalie Decker won't race tonight. She is not medically cleared to race … She will be credited with a last-place finish."- @BobPockrass pic.twitter.com/YcsvAD52X1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 26, 2020





