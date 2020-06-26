Natalie Decker to miss Pocono Truck race due to hospitalization

NASCAR Truck Series driver Natalie Decker will miss Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway after being hospitalized, according to an announcement on her website.

The 23-year-old Niece Motorsports driver has been hospitalized since Tuesday due to bile duct complications related to her gallbladder removal in December and Decker’s website said a “medical team is still treating her.”

Decker was set to drive Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race. Niece Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that Bayley Currey will take her place.

In her second year in the Truck Series, Decker has made 22 starts. She’s competed in three of the five races held this season. She finished fifth in the season-opener at Daytona for her first top five and top-10 finish in the series.





