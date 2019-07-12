Natalie Decker angrily rips Spencer Boyd's hat off his head and throws it after Truck Series crash

This is a fun entry into the lore of NASCAR driver disputes.

Natalie Decker and Spencer Boyd were involved in a crash during Thursday night’s Truck Series race at Kentucky when Boyd thought he was clear of Decker when he wasn’t. As Boyd clipped the front of Decker’s truck he smashed head-on into the wall and collected Decker and others in the mess.

After the crash and after the two drivers had been released from the infield care center, Decker confronted Boyd. And then ripped his hat off his head before throwing it.

Decker was understandably frustrated about the crash. And probably about the fact that she’s now been involved in 10 cautions in 11 Truck Series races.

Decker’s teammate Tyler Ankrum won the race. Ankrum, 18, became the first driver born in the year 2000 or later to win a race at any of NASCAR’s top three levels.

