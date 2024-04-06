Natalie Bremer saw greatness brewing from national-champion Minnesota State basketball team

Apr. 6—MANKATO, Minn. — Lake City High School graduate Natalie Bremer was a vital piece for a Minnesota State University, Mankato women's basketball team that last week won the Division II national championship.

Bremer, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, had a tremendous tournament, which concluded with her being named its Most Outstanding Performer. She scored 29 points in the semifinals, 27 in the championship. She talked to the Post Bulletin this week about the tournament and the Mavericks' season.

Post-Bulletin: What were your thoughts when your team began its season by losing four of its first six games? That was after going 26-5 the year before.

Our team was a bit frustrated with the start of the season, losing those games. We just didn't feel like we were where we should have been. But we had a mixture of players and coaches meetings after that and talked about (what needed to be done).

You followed a 2-4 start by going 30-1 and winning the national championship. What changed?

We definitely became focused on taking it one game at a time. We didn't look too far into the future. We stood the course and focused on ourselves. We made a big deal about who we are as a team and didn't listen to any outside stuff. And our defense really came around after those (first six) games. Our press got a lot better; we were playing off of each other and creating more turnovers.

What was the impact of senior point guard Joey Batt, from New Ulm, who like you was named All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season as she averaged 16 points and nearly four steals per game?

Joey was the starter for everything we did. She initiated our defense, she got our offense going and she was an extremely hard worker. She did everything for our team. She was basically the engine that got us all going. On the court she can get feisty and intense. But she's also a goofy and fun-loving girl.

How would your teammates describe you?

I'd say long and lanky, quick and resilient. On the court they'd say that I am intense and competitive but still fun and goofy on and off the court.

At one point this season did it dawn on you that your team was a juggernaut?

We went on the road (Jan. 13-14) and played Bemidji (State University) and (University of Minnesota) Crookston. We beat Crookston by like 50 or 60 points (100-49). That game was eye-opening for us, and the entire weekend was with how we were clicking. We were playing really well as a team.

You had a pile of standout games, scoring in the 20s multiple times. Other than the national semifinal (29 points, 9 rebounds) and national champion (27 points on 9-for-17 field-goal shooting), what was your best game this season?

We had a home game against Northern State in January when things really started clicking for me (21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals). My shots were falling and my mid-range game really started to click.

Your team drew the No. 7 seed in the national tournament, lower than you'd expected. How did you handle that?

After that, we went into things with an edge on our shoulders. We wanted to show what Mavericks basketball is all about.

What is it all about?

It's making the other team uncomfortable with all of the turnovers we force. We finished the season having forced more than 1,000 turnovers (a school record). Our (full-court) defense is a big hardship for teams. Plus, we're really deep. We can sub in five for five and you won't see much difference. That's really valuable.

You have a strong appreciation for 11th-year Minnesota State, Mankato women's basketball coach Emilee Thiesse. What makes her special?

It starts in practice with her pushing everyone to be their best. She won't let you fall below that standard, and it comes from the love in her heart and knowing what you can do. Off the court, she is kind of the opposite from what you see on the court, where she can be stern. She likes to have fun and join in the jokes. She's almost like a mom to us — very fun loving. It's very valuable to have that connection

The Mavericks women's basketball coaching staff is made up entirely of women. Do you appreciate that?

I think having all women, there are connections that run deeper.

In playing Texas Woman's University in the national championship game you faced a team that had beaten you 76-71 early in the season. What was the confidence level heading into the championship?

We knew what our game plan was going to be going into that game, we knew we had to focus on us and we knew that the last time we played them, we were not at our best. We considered ourselves the favorite going into that (title) game. We never considered ourselves the underdog going into any of our playoff games. It was important to bring that confidence with us.

Nobody seemed to bring more confidence than you throughout the playoffs. In the final two games you combined for 56 points and the national tournament concluded with you being named its Most Outstanding Player. How do you play so well when the lights are brightest?

In big games, you just have to keep a level head, keep your poise, have a calmness about you and like our coach said, just soak in every moment. I didn't get too nervous. We'd prepared for these situations all season.

Your team won that championship game (83-73) with its vaunted full-court defense, forcing 30 Texas Woman's turnovers. How do you do it?

We are always one step ahead of the other team with our defense. Teams feel that pressure. And when you are creating turnovers, leading to easy baskets and you get to see the ball go through the net, it allows you to play loose and confident. You don't worry because you know those turnovers are coming.

How did you react to being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player?

I was a little bit shocked. I hadn't paid much attention to (my statistics). But my teammates made it a special moment for me. Looking back, it still doesn't seem real.

With the standout season you had, including being the top player in the national tournament, logic suggests you could hit the transfer portal and play at the Division I level. Is that a temptation?

I don't think I'd ever do that. I feel like the connections we're building here are so much deeper than I could find anywhere else. I really like (Minnesota State) Mankato, this team and my coaches.

What is on your mind now as concerns this basketball program? You will lose four players to graduation, including Batt and fellow starter Emily Herzberg.

It's making this more of the standard for us, to build on this season and bring it into future years.

You add another former Hiawatha Valley League star next season in Goodhue senior Elisabeth Gadient. She's also a highly skilled 5-11 guard and like you were your senior year at Lake City, was named the Post Bulletin's All-Area Player of the Year. What do you see in Gadient's future?

I think she will come in and have a great impact right away. I think she kind of mimicks how I play, with a knack for anticipating things and applying pressure on the ball. I think she could have a big year as a freshman.

It was a double championship winter for Minnesota State, Mankato, the Mavericks men also winning their Division II national basketball tournament. That happened during your bus ride home from your national tournament site, St. Joseph, Mo. What was your reaction?

We were very invested on the bus ride home. We were cheering loudly. We're very close to the men's team. We hang out together a lot.