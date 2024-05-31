Natalia Bryant reveals Kobe 4 Protro ‘Girl Dad’ sneaker

Kobe Bryant’s close relationship with his four daughters inspired Nike’s latest sneaker.

Just weeks before Father’s Day, the NBA legend’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, promoted the shoe on Instagram.

“GIRL DAD,” she wrote in the caption. “For our Most Valuable Girl Dad. This Father’s Day we celebrate my Dad’s love for me and my sisters with the Kobe 4 Protro ‘Girl Dad.'”

The Kobe 4 brings a unique colorway to the brand.

A green suede covers the base and toe box of the shoe. The look is complete with a black suede Nike swoosh, black laces, icy translucent soles and a metallic silver adornment on the heel complete with the Black Mamba’s signature. The phrase “Girl Dad” is embroidered inside the shoe’s tongue and the insole is orange.

The colorway was chosen on purpose.

Nike revealed it was inspired by the sweet courtside photo of Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant when they attended the Los Angeles Lakers game at the now Crypto.Com Arena in late December of 2019.

“This special edition of the Kobe 4 Protro pulls inspiration from a courtside moment shared between Kobe and Gigi. With ‘Girl Dad’ printed on the inner tongue and a total orange insole inspired by Kobe’s support of women’s basketball and the WNBA hoodie he was wearing, this meaningful rendition invites you to celebrate the power of Girl Dads everywhere,” the brand explained.

“The bicoastal green upper is inspired by Kobe’s beanie. That pairs with a mix of premium materials and a chrome heel clip. Metallic Silver branding and an icy outsole add a little shine to this refined design.”

Nike revealed the shoe has been “retooled for a more responsive sensation underfoot, while the springy foam midsole houses Zoom Air in the heel for added bounce,” which allows you “an extra step for an epic dad vs. daughter showdown.”

The five-time NBA championship passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area. The tragic accident killed Bryant, Gigi and seven others.

The sneaker will be on sale starting June 7 on Nike’s SNKRS app and select retailers.

