Nat Sciver-Brunt’s all-round brilliance guides England to whitewash over Pakistan

England (302-5) beat Pakistan (124 all out) by 178 runs

England completed a successive series whitewash over Pakistan after Nat Sciver-Brunt starred with bat and ball to set Jon Lewis’ side on their way to a commanding victory.

The gulf in class between these two sides has been evident across both formats but Sciver-Brunt magnified it in glorious technicolour under pockets of blue sky in Chelmsford with an imperious display at the crease.

Her 124 from 117 balls propelled the hosts past the 300 mark, a tally which looked unlikely at the start of the afternoon, on a day when Sophie Ecclestone became the fastest woman to reach 100 ODI wickets.

“We’ve got two of the best cricketers playing in our team, which is a really fantastic thing for us,” said an elated Lewis. “Sophie very rarely bowls poorly. I can’t remember the last time she bowled poorly in international cricket, or bowled a poor over. She’s an incredible talent.”

After romping to the ninth ODI century of her career, Sciver-Brunt was equally on the money with the ball, underlying her undisputed status as one of the best all-rounders in the women’s game with a two-wicket haul.

She extracted Muneeba Ali just as Pakistan’s streetwise batter was bringing up her half century before removing Najiha Alvi, as England overpowered the tourists with a professional performance to round off an unbeaten series in style.

There had been the bubbling subplot that Ecclestone, who shone in England’s opening ODI win in Derby last week, needed two wickets to become the fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets in her 63rd match.

She had been denied the chance after the second ODI was rained off in Taunton last Sunday but made up for lost time when she eventually took charge in the 21st over and duly reached the milestone in emphatic fashion.

She took two wickets in as many balls to remove Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu, before wrapping up Pakistan’s innings by dispatching Aliya Riaz to pick up 3 for 15 from her four overs.

Her landmark performance - pipping Australia’s Catherine Fitzpatrick who achieved the feat in 64 matches - added extra gloss to England’s performance. At the age of 25, you feel there are many more left in the arsenal. It is little wonder Lewis hailed her as a “superstar” cricketer.

Sciver-Brunt’s contribution with the bat set Pakistan their highest run chase in a one-day international before England found their groove with the ball.

Two quick wickets from Lauren Bell ensured the tourists’ innings got off to a whimper, before Kate Cross dismissed Ayesha Zafar.

Pakistan’s misfortune continued when their captain, Nida Dar, was unable to bat after pulling her hamstring, although the damage had been done earlier in the day by Sciver-Brunt, whose intervention could hardly have been more opportune.

There had been an air of casualness to England’s play early on with the bat. They slipped to 70-3 after conceding a trio of soft wickets and as Pakistan briefly threatened to capitalise on the hosts’ high-risk play, Sciver-Brunt single-handedly dug her team out of a hole.

Even the most established cricketers can have off days and such was the case for Tammy Beaumont, whose disastrous attempt to ramp Fatima Sana’s delivery early doors horribly backfired. Her departure for 11 from 22 balls set the tone for a wobbly start for the hosts as Maia Bouchier and Heather Knight both suffered premature exits.

Danni Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt led a fine recovery with a middle order partnership of 79, before the latter went on the rampage. Her masterful stroke play was studded by consecutive sixes and a crisp boundary late on to the delight of a speckled crowd, as Alice Capsey also finished not out on 39 after an aggressive display.

An unbeaten series tees England up perfectly for their upcoming ODI and T20 series against New Zealand, who are likely to provide a much tougher test as they continue their preparations for October’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

