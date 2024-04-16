Nat Sciver-Brunt & Pat Cummins named Wisden's leading cricketers in the world

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Pat Cummins have both been named as the leading cricketer in the world for the first time [Getty Images]

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and Australia captain Pat Cummins have been named as the leading cricketers in the world by Wisden.

Sciver-Brunt becomes the first English woman to be given the honour, while Cummins led his side to the World Test Championship and 50-over World Cup.

England's Harry Brook and Mark Wood are among the five Cricketers of the Year.

They are joined by Australian trio Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Ashleigh Gardner.

Another Australian, batter Travis Head, wins the Wisden Trophy for Test performance of the year following his 163 off 174 balls in the Test Championship final victory over India at The Oval in June.

The awards come as this year's Wisden Cricketers' Almanack is released this week.

Sciver-Brunt, 31, was the "dominant batter in women's cricket", according to Wisden editor Lawrence Booth. She made three centuries in five one-day internationals, including two in three days during the Ashes and another off just 66 balls against Sri Lanka.

As well as securing two global titles for his county, 30-year-old fast bowler Cummins led Australia to retaining the Ashes in England, partly thanks to his late-order batting in a thrilling run-chase in the first Test at Edgbaston.

The five Cricketers of the Year are chosen by the Wisden editor, a tradition that dates back to 1889. Performances in the English summer are a major factor and no player can win the award more than once.

Batter Brook, 25, made four half-centuries during the Ashes, while 34-year-old pace bowler Wood's inclusion in the England side from the third Test onwards helped the hosts come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Opener Khawaja's 496 runs was the most on either side and left-arm pace bowler Starc took more wickets - 24 - than any other bowler in the series.

All-rounder Gardner was player of the tournament in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, then took 12 wickets in the match as Australia won the sole Test in the Women's Ashes.

West Indies' all-rounder Hayley Matthews becomes the first woman to be named the leading T20 cricketer in the world after being named player of the match in eight consecutive games, breaking the previous record of four.

[BBC]