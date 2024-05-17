Nat Sciver-Brunt missed England T20 to have eggs frozen

Nat Sciver-Brunt is keen to be a mother but play on for a while longer - PA/Joe Giddens

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt has revealed that she missed the first T20 against Pakistan last week having undergone egg-freezing treatment.

Sciver-Brunt, the current current ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, is set to return to action in the second T20 at Northampton tonight having missed the first game of the series (which England won) with what was described as a “minor medical procedure”.

Sciver-Brun is married to Katherine Sciver-Brunt, the legendary England fast bowler who retired last year. Speaking on the PCA’s Under The Lid podcast, which is hosted by Katherine and the former Yorkshire and Somerset bowler Jack Brooks, Sciver-Brunt revealed why she missed the game, adding that she hoped undergoing the procedure would allow her to continue playing for many years without having concerns about when they could start a family.

Sciver-Brunt is 31 and has played for England for 11 years, but as an outstanding cross-format player she should have many years left on the international and domestic circuit, where she has a £320,000 deal in India’s Women’s Premier League which contributes to being her one of Britain’s best-paid sportswomen.

“In the period between getting back from New Zealand and this tour starting, I thought it was a great time for me to go through the egg-freezing process,” she said. “Creating embryos, and whacking them in the freezer for future use.

“Katherine and myself would love to start a family but I’d also love to keep playing cricket, thinking about the future with that and getting it off the mind.

“I’d like to carry a baby when I finish playing cricket and I think Katherine would like to carry a baby as well.

“England have been really good. The sports science and medical department are really supportive and helping me along the way, making sure coming back to cricket has been smooth. After the procedure you’re wiped out for quite a few days.”

Katherine, who is 38, said that she also hoped to become a mother in the near future. The idea, however, had not been on her radar while playing because the consequences of her career would have been more severe in an earlier era of professionalism. Young players now, she said, have more options given the greater career opportunities and money on offer.

“It’s a really great thing to be able to have the choice, because it’s not cheap and it’s very invasive, because it puts your mind at ease, and it doesn’t put you under pressure to stop,” she said. “You can concentrate on doing the thing you loved to the best of your ability.

“Any girls that want to have a 10- or 20-year cricket career, because the money is there now, this might become something that is tapped into.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.