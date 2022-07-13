Nasir Adderley: Offseason moves show how bad Chargers want to win

The Chargers fell just short of the playoffs last year and their offseason moves made it clear that they feel the defensive side of the ball is where they need to improve in order to take the next step.

They traded for linebacker Khalil Mack and signed players like cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive lineman Austin Johnson, cornerback Bryce Callahan, and linebacker Troy Reeder to flesh out the unit. Safety Nasir Adderley is back from last year and he said that the result is “a special group” that will take the field this fall.

“It’s just showing you that they want it just as bad as we want it,” Adderley said, via the team’s website. “You know, we’re working in the weight room and we’re working out here on the field. You really appreciate that from a coach and from an organization, them showing that they’re putting the work in as well. I mean our coaching staff and everyone in the building, they provide all the resources and everything we need to go out there and succeed.”

While the talent has been upgraded, Adderley also noted that it is not enough to make a difference on its own. He said the combination of talent and hard work is “what’s going to make this thing go” and training camp will be a chance for the Chargers to start showing they can put it all together.

