Nasir Adderley, Chris Harris Jr. among Chargers players removed from COVID-19 list

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chargers will be at near full strength when they take on the Broncos, as a large group of players came off the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The players who are no longer on the list:

S Nasir Adderley

S Alohi Gilman

DB Chris Harris Jr.

CB Davontae Harris

K Dustin Hopkins

OT Storm Norton

LS Matt Overton

OT Trey Pipkins

There are two active-roster players still on the COVID-19 and, as a result, will miss Sunday’s game: LB Kenneth Murray and TE Jared Cook.

To fill out the 53-man roster, the Chargers elevated LB Cole Christiansen and TE Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad.

