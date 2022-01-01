Nasir Adderley, Chris Harris Jr. among Chargers players removed from COVID-19 list
The Chargers will be at near full strength when they take on the Broncos, as a large group of players came off the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
The players who are no longer on the list:
S Alohi Gilman
DB Chris Harris Jr.
CB Davontae Harris
K Dustin Hopkins
OT Storm Norton
LS Matt Overton
OT Trey Pipkins
There are two active-roster players still on the COVID-19 and, as a result, will miss Sunday’s game: LB Kenneth Murray and TE Jared Cook.
To fill out the 53-man roster, the Chargers elevated LB Cole Christiansen and TE Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad.