Nashville tries to break road losing streak, visits New Jersey

Nashville Predators (44-29-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -120, Predators -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will aim to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 37-36-4 overall and 17-19-2 in home games. The Devils have a -11 scoring differential, with 253 total goals scored and 264 allowed.

Nashville is 44-29-4 overall and 22-13-3 on the road. The Predators have gone 23-11-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Devils won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 25 goals and 54 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Gustav Nyquist has 22 goals and 49 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.9 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nolan Foote: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.