Nashville Superspeedway lands sponsor for Cup Series debut, to be named Ally 400

LEBANON, Tenn. (Jan. 19, 2021) — Ally Financial will make history in June as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, track and company officials said Tuesday.

Ally, a leading digital financial-services company and the primary sponsor of Alex Bowman and the iconic Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, will be a NASCAR race sponsor for the first time with the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, #Ally400 on social media), capping a spectacular Father‘s Day weekend at Middle Tennessee‘s home for racing and entertainment. Tickets for the entire June 18-20, 2021 NASCAR tripleheader weekend are available to the general public starting Tuesday.

The multi-year agreement links Ally and Nashville Superspeedway for future NASCAR Cup Series races as well as upcoming community and NASCAR fan events.

“We plan to make the Ally 400 a premiere event for NASCAR fans and the Nashville community this summer with great racing and some other fun surprises we‘ll announce soon,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally. “It wouldn‘t be an Ally event if we didn‘t ‘Do It Right‘ by making a lasting impact through donations to support first responders — like those who saved so many lives in December‘s bombing — and to an organization that has long provided necessary assistance to this community.”

Initial highlights of the new relationship include:

Ally will donate $25,000 to Box 55 Association, which provides support for first responders, and $25,000 to the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, a civil rights and urban advocacy organization providing direct services that impact thousands of people in underserved communities across the state.

Fans can enter the Ultimate Ally 400 Sweepstakes, with a grand prize of a VIP package for two for the entire June 18-20 race weekend! Visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com/ally400sweepstakes/ for details.

Fans will have a chance to help choose Alex Bowman‘s No. 48 Chevrolet paint scheme for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Follow @allyracing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details to come.

Look for details on more Ally-Nashville Superspeedway events in the coming months leading up to NASCAR‘s return to the Nashville area.

The Ally 400 is the centerpiece of a full schedule of activities at Nashville Superspeedway on June 18-20, including a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

“We‘re honored to team up with Ally for our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway‘s president. “Ally has heavily invested in NASCAR in recent years and given so much back to race fans with innovative contests and events. As we prepare to welcome America‘s best drivers back to Middle Tennessee, we‘re looking forward to working with Ally to present the best experience possible for our fans.”

On-track and off-track schedules for all three of Nashville Superspeedway‘s NASCAR events will be determined and shared at a later date.