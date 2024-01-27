What Nashville SC's coach said after first preseason game against St. Louis City SC

Nashville SC opened the 2024 preseason Friday with a 2-2 draw against St. Louis City SC in a game played in Port St. Lucie, Florida, without several of Nashville SC's top players in the lineup.

The first-half lineup had goalie Joe Willis, Alex Muyl, Lukas MacNaughton, Jack Maher, Taylor Washington, Sean Davis, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tyler Boyd and Sam Surridge.

Coach Gary Smith said several of the team's top players were held out because of nagging injuries, others simply to allow some of the newer and younger players gain experience.

"It was like playing after being trapped in a cage all offseason and being let out," Smith said. "It was very, very competitive with a lineup that's got some senior omissions and also looking at one or two other perspectives in the group. I thought the guys settled into it fabulously well."

Key players who did not play included Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman, Anibal Godoy and Daniel Lovitz.

Smith said Zimmerman's absence was due to some ongoing injury issues with his Achilles.

"Walker's probably the guy that we know the most about from last year battling his way through with serious difficulties with his Achilles," Smith said. "He's had some treatment over the weekend and he's going to take a little bit longer to get back on the field."

Nashville SC jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Shaffelburg off a pass from Boyd in the first half and McKinze Gaines in the second half.

Smith complimented St. Louis City on fighting back and tying the score, but said he was more focused on the manner in which his team played in trying to implement some changes he made in the offseason, including a greater sense of aggression.

"Our main focus has been on trying to get ourselves a little bit higher upfield," he said. "What does that look like? What do the relationships with that look like? There's many, many facets to being a better, more aggressive team. Not only are we seeing some real connections forming . . . and we're hoping that becomes a more natural event. We're very, very early in adding two or three new players and, of course, being without some as well."

Smith pointed out the smooth transition Boyd made Friday by joining the first group.

"His involvement in the goal was instrumental in tipping the scales our way in the first half," Smith said. "We were without Dru (Yearwood) for three quarters of the game as we're trying to ease him back into work."

Nashville SC will wrap up its first phase of the preseason next week with games in South Florida against Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, respectively.

