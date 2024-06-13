Nashville SC reportedly targets USMNT assistant for head coach vacancy

Major League Soccer team Nashville SC has reportedly identified US Men's National Team assistant B.J. Callahan as the frontrunner for its head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic.

Tom Bogert reported that the two sides are currently discussing a deal, though no deal is done as of now. Callahan is an assistant on Gregg Berhalter's USMNT staff with Copa America around the corner. Callahan served as interim manager during USA's triumphant CONCACAF Nations League campaign before Berhalter was brought back.

Callahan would be stepping into Gary Smith's shoes who was fired in May. Smith was the only head coach in the team's history qualifying for the MLS playoffs in all four seasons of his tenure. Rumba Munthali has been interim head coach since Smith was relieved of his duties. Munthali has a 1-2-1 record since taking over for Smith.

Nashville is currently ninth in the Eastern Conference winning just four of its first 16 games. If the season ended today, the team would have to play a play-off match to advance to the postseason.

Callahan, if a deal is reached, would have some talented players at his disposal with both Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman taking up designated player spots. The USMNT assistant has never held a head coaching job in his managerial career at the club level. Before joining the national team, Callahan was an assistant for the Philadelphia Union and Villanova Wildcats.

All eyes remain focused on a successful Copa America campaign for USA. The federation has a wealth of talent playing across top European leagues with Christian Pulisic very much the talisman.