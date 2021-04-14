Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski announced Tuesday he is leaving Creighton and declaring for the NBA draft, the biggest name in an exodus that started after the Bluejays' run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Zegarowski was one of the top point guards in the nation, averaging a team-leading 15.8 points per game as a junior after being named the Big East preseason player of the year. ''I will be entering the 2021 NBA draft and look forward to continuing to work hard, chase my dreams and play the game I love,'' Zegarowski tweeted Tuesday.