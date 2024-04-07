Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils score, live updates for Sunday's NHL game

The Nashville Predators wrap up a weekend back-to-back with Sunday's game at New Jersey Devils.

Nashville lost 2-0 on Saturday at the Islanders, which was a blow to the Predators' chase to pass Winnipeg for third place in the Central.

The Devils are nearing elimination from playoff contention in a dreadful East wild card race.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Here's what needs to happen for the Nashville Predators to clinch a playoff spot this week

Follow along here for Sunday's live score updates, with puck drop scheduled for just after 6 p.m. CT.

Nashville Predators live score updates vs. New Jersey Devils

What channel is Predators vs. Devils today?

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally; blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service that features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively streamed games throughout the season.

Predators vs. Devils start time

Date: Sunday, April 7

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Predators face the New Jersey Devils, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Sunday at the Prudential Center.

Predators vs. Devils betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, April 7

Puck line: Predators -1.5 at +200, Devils +1.5 at -250

Total: 6.5 goals

Money line: Predators -120, Devils +100

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)

30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m. — L 5-4 OT

30: at Washington, 6 p.m. — W 3-2 SO

January

2: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

4: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

6: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 4-3

9: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. — L 5-3

12: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 6-3

13: vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

15: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — L 4-1

18: at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 2-1

20: at Arizona, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

22: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. — L 4-1

25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 3-2

27: at Edmonton, 3 p.m. — L 4-1

29: at Ottawa, 6 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

31: vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. — L 4-2

February

10: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — W 5-4 OT

13: vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. — L 4-2

15: vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. — L 9-2

17: at St. Louis, 4 p.m. — W 5-2

20: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — W 5-3

22: at Los Angeles — W 4-1

24: at San Jose, 9 p.m. — W 4-2

25: at Anaheim, 7 p.m. — W 4-2

27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. — W 4-1

29: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 6-1

March

2: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. — W 5-1

5: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

7: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. — W 4-2

9: at Columbus, 11:30 a.m. — W 2-1

10: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

13: at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. — W 4-2

16: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — W 4-1

19: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 8-2

21: at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 3-0

23: vs. Detroit, 4 p.m. — W 1-0

26: vs. Vegas, 7 p.m. — W 1-0

28: at Arizona, 9 p.m. — L 8-4

30: at Colorado, 5 p.m. — L 7-4

April

2: vs. Boston, 7 p.m. — L 3-0

4: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m. — W 6-3 (44-28-4)

6: at N.Y Islanders, 6:30 p.m. — L 2-0 (44-29-4)

7: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

9: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

12: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

13: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

15: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

