Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/13/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/13/2021
Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck. The crash occurred as the field went down the backstretch heading into Turn 3, when contact from behind by Christopher Bell sent Aric Almirola spinning into pole sitter Alex Bowman as they were trying to move into second place behind leader Kevin Harvick.
The Observer’s Alex Andrejev is at Daytona International Speedway today covering the Great American Race. Follow along for coverage.
Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]
Anthony Davis re-aggravated the Achilles tendinosis injury which kept him out for two games this past week on Sunday.
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going. “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson [more]
The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.
Rain and lightning in the Daytona Beach, Florida area have halted the 63rd annual Daytona 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway. A lightning strike forced a 30-minute hold on at-track activities, and attendees were instructed to seek shelter at 3:29 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick was scored as the race leader with […]
There's a growing possibility that Alex Smith is playing for a new team in 2021, and these 7 options might provide a good fit.
"These refs literally cheatin' like we not watchin'..."
Daniel Berger drilled a 30-foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole to win the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am in dramatic style on Sunday.
Kamaru Usman's comments didn't sit well with Jorge Masvidal.
A look at the news from the last week from the 49ers.
Tom Brady's Super Bowl victory lap was short-lived, as the Bucs quarterback is already putting in work to prepare for the 2021 season.
James Harden continues to facilitate as well as anyone in the NBA -- this time, his efforts helped lead to a win.
While Klay Thompson recovers from his season-ending injury, the All-Star guard has been speaking with his former teammate Kevin Durant.
Jordan Spieth has set an example for his peers of how to handle things when their turn on the rack comes. Because it will, for every one of them.
Michigan basketball shook off the rust in Sunday's comeback win at Wisconsin, as the Wolverines earned an improbable win in their return
A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.
Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]
John McGillen/USC Athletics Another USC transfer portal departure has found a new football home, as defensive end Connor Murphy announced on Twitter on Sunday that he'll play his final season of eligibility at UNLV.