Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 05/27/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 05/27/2021
Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 05/27/2021
Elsewhere the Montreal Canadiens extended their series against Toronto. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
The Carolina Hurricanes finally figured out how to beat the Nashville Predators in overtime: Score quickly. Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 1:06 into overtime and the Hurricanes advanced with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in Game 6. The Hurricanes will play defending champion Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division.
Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.
The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.
Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.
Utah Jazz leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was "incensed" with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before the team's first-round playoff series opener Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported. Mitchell continues to recover from a right ankle sprain he suffered last month. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report Saturday or Sunday.
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing the eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday night. The appeal goes to league commissioner Gary Bettman first, but Kadri then could ask to have a neutral arbitrator hear the case.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.
Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.
Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.
"That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.
With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."
Naomi Osaka's declaration that she won't participate in news conferences during the French Open was a topic of discussion during tournament media day.
Sean McVay has already been impressed by Matthew Stafford, saying he's "looked good" in practice.
Here are the two Minnesota Vikings players with weeklong absences from OTAs.
As the Packers and pretty much everyone else not named Aaron Rodgers try to figure out what Aaron Rodgers will do in 2021, there’s one specific possibility that must be considered. Rodgers could retire for 2021, and then unretire for 2022. This isn’t a report or an educated guess or anything meant to indicate what [more]
A quick exit for a long-time USC commitment.
Will he or won’t he? Will Aaron Rodgers return as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2021 or not? That is the multi-million-dollar question. Even Rodgers’ teammates have no idea how the standoff between the league MVP and the Packers is going to work out. Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed his tender with the [more]
Around the NFL, trade rumors are picking up steam as we get closer to June 2 -- the first day the Atlanta Falcons can move wide receiver Julio Jones