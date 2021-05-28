Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Reuters

The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.