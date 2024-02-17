Nashville Predators vs. Blues score, live game updates in St. Louis

The Nashville Predators' postseason hopes are slipping away, and Saturday's game at the St. Louis Blues is a good chance to reverse recent trends.

Nashville is four points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West, with the Blues having a game in hand. The Predators have one regulation win since Jan. 18, a nine-game span.

Thursday's 9-2 home loss to Dallas was the Preds' low point this season. Juuse Saros was pulled, and the Stars kept on the gas throughout a disastrous three periods.

Saros' future is another storyline front and center for the Predators with the upcoming trade deadline.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

Nashville Predators live score updates, highlights vs. St. Louis Blues

What channel is Predators vs. Blues today?

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service that features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.

Predators vs. Blues start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 4 p.m. CT

The Predators face the St. Louis Blues, with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. CT Thursday at Enterprise Center.

Predators vs. Blues betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 17

Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -275, Blues -1.5 at +220

Over/under: 6 goals

Money line: Predators -110, Blues -110

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)

30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m. — L 5-4 OT

30: at Washington, 6 p.m. — W 3-2 SO

January

2: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

4: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

6: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 4-3

9: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. — L 5-3

12: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 6-3

13: vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

15: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — L 4-1

18: at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 2-1

20: at Arizona, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

22: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. — L 4-1

25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 3-2

27: at Edmonton, 3 p.m. — L 4-1

29: at Ottawa, 6 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

31: vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. — L 4-2

February

10: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — W 5-4 OT

13: vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. — L 4-2

15: vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. — L 9-2 (27-25-2)

17: at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

20: at Vegas, 9 p.m.

22: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

24: at San Jose, 9 p.m.

25: at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

29: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March

2: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

5: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

7: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

9: at Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

10: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., TNT

13: at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

16: at Seattle, 9 p.m.

19: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

21: at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

23: vs. Detroit, 4 p.m.

26: vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

28: at Arizona, 9 p.m.

30: at Colorado, 5 p.m.

April

2: vs. Boston, 7 p,m,

4: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

6: at N.Y Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

7: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

9: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

12: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

13: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

15: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

