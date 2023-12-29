Nashville Predators score, live game updates vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Nashville Predators look to return to winning form after two losses in a row when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Last time out, Nashville lost 5-2 to Carolina on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena with Juuse Saros being pulled in-game for the second time in four games. Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov made his second NHL appearance in replacing Saros.

The Predators continue to hold a wild-card spot halfway through the regular season.

Detroit has lost nine of 11 games after an excellent start to the season. That stretch includes a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Nashville Predators score, live updates, highlights vs. Detroit Red Wings

Filip Forsberg ties it up

Filip Forsberg scores his first goal in five games at 9:17 of the first period. Gustav Nyquist was battling Ben Chiarot behind the net. The puck popped out toward goalie Alex Lyon's blocker side, and a speeding Forsberg beelined in, snapping in the shot. The Predators are showing a lot of physicality today.

Red Wings score shorthanded goal, lead 1-0

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin whips a wicked wrist shot during the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond had been in the penalty box for hooking Luke Schenn. Larkin's goal, unassisted, took place four minutes into the game. It was his 13th goal of the season.

What channel is Predators vs. Red Wings today?

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service that features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.

Predators vs. Red Wings start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Predators face the Detroit Red Wings, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Predators vs. Red Wings betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 29

Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -250, Red Wings -1.5 at +200

Over/under: 6.5 goals

Money line: Predators -105, Red Wings -115

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)

30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT (16-13-0)

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m.

30: at Washington, 6 p.m.

