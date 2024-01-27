Nashville Predators score, live game updates vs. Edmonton Oilers
The Nashville Predators face the hottest team in the NHL on Saturday.
The Predators will play the Oilers, owners of a 15-game winning streak, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Nashville won 3-2 at Minnesota on Thursday with three third-period goals and multi-point games from Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi.
Edmonton's winning streak started Dec. 21 and has lifted the Oilers (28-15-1) to sixth place in the Western Conference. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are still recording more than a point per game, but not quite at the insane rates of recent seasons.
Follow the score and live game updates below.
Nashville Predators live score updates, highlights vs. Edmonton Oilers
What channel is Predators vs. Oilers today?
TV channel: Bally Sports South
Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)
Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service that features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.
Predators vs. Oilers start time
Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
Time: 3 p.m. CT
The Predators face the Edmonton Oilers, with puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Rogers Place.
TEAM NO. 1: The Nashville Predators had a band? Players from inaugural team share stories
Predators vs. Oilers betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 26
Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -140, Oilers -1.5 at +115
Over/under: 6.5 goals
Money line: Predators +170, Oilers -210
Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule
All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central
October
10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3
12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0
14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2
17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1
19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1
21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1
24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2
28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)
31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2
November
2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2
4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2
7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2
9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3
11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5
14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2
18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2
20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3
22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2
24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3
26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2
28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)
30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1
December
2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3
3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1
5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)
7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1
9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0
10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1
12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT
15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT
16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1
19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2
21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2
23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2
27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2
29: at Detroit, 6 p.m. — L 5-4 OT
30: at Washington, 6 p.m. — W 3-2 SO
January
2: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. — W 3-0
4: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. — L 6-3
6: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 4-3
9: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. — L 5-3
12: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 6-3
13: vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. — W 3-1
15: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — L 4-1
18: at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 2-1
20: at Arizona, 2 p.m. — L 3-2
22: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. — L 4-1
25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 (26-21-1)
27: at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
29: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
31: vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m., TNT
February
10: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
13: vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.
15: vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu
17: at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
20: at Vegas, 9 p.m.
22: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu
24: at San Jose, 9 p.m.
25: at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.
29: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
March
2: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.
5: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
7: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.
9: at Columbus, 11:30 a.m.
10: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., TNT
13: at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
16: at Seattle, 9 p.m.
19: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
21: at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu
23: vs. Detroit, 4 p.m.
26: vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.
28: at Arizona, 9 p.m.
30: at Colorado, 5 p.m.
April
2: vs. Boston, 7 p,m,
4: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu
6: at N.Y Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
7: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
9: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
12: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
13: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.
15: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
