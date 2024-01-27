Nashville Predators score, live game updates vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Nashville Predators face the hottest team in the NHL on Saturday.

The Predators will play the Oilers, owners of a 15-game winning streak, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Nashville won 3-2 at Minnesota on Thursday with three third-period goals and multi-point games from Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi.

Edmonton's winning streak started Dec. 21 and has lifted the Oilers (28-15-1) to sixth place in the Western Conference. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are still recording more than a point per game, but not quite at the insane rates of recent seasons.

Follow the score and live game updates below.

Nashville Predators live score updates, highlights vs. Edmonton Oilers

What channel is Predators vs. Oilers today?

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service that features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.

Predators vs. Oilers start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Predators face the Edmonton Oilers, with puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Rogers Place.

TEAM NO. 1: The Nashville Predators had a band? Players from inaugural team share stories

Predators vs. Oilers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 26

Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -140, Oilers -1.5 at +115

Over/under: 6.5 goals

Money line: Predators +170, Oilers -210

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)

30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m. — L 5-4 OT

30: at Washington, 6 p.m. — W 3-2 SO

January

2: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

4: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

6: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 4-3

9: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. — L 5-3

12: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 6-3

13: vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

15: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — L 4-1

18: at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 2-1

20: at Arizona, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

22: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. — L 4-1

25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 (26-21-1)

27: at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

29: at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

31: vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m., TNT

February

10: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

13: vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

15: vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

17: at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

20: at Vegas, 9 p.m.

22: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

24: at San Jose, 9 p.m.

25: at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

29: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March

2: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

5: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

7: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

9: at Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

10: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., TNT

13: at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

16: at Seattle, 9 p.m.

19: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

21: at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

23: vs. Detroit, 4 p.m.

26: vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

28: at Arizona, 9 p.m.

30: at Colorado, 5 p.m.

April

2: vs. Boston, 7 p,m,

4: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

6: at N.Y Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

7: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

9: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

12: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

13: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

15: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators score, live game updates vs Edmonton Oilers