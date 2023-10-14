Advertisement

Nashville Predators live score updates vs. Boston Bruins in Saturday's NHL game

Nick Gray and Paul Skrbina, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

The Nashville Predators return to the road to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday inside the TD Garden.

The Preds won 3-0 over the Kraken in the home opener on Thursday to improve their early record to 1-1-0. The Bruins won 3-1 against Chicago on Wednesday in their only game to this point.

Nashville bounces between home and road games through next Saturday before a three-game homestand beginning on Oct. 21.

Follow along below for live updates.

Nashville Predators live score updates vs. Boston Bruins

Predators pregame coverage

GENTRY ESTES: Barry Trotz's revamped Nashville Predators won't be going anywhere quietly

BANNED: As NHL bans Pride tape, Nashville Predators' Ryan McDonagh tries to make sense of it

RETURN TO THE POSTSEASON: What Nashville Predators need for playoff return in 1st season of Barry Trotz-Andrew Brunette

What channel is Predators vs. Bruins today?

  • TV channel: Bally Sports South

  • Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service which features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.

FROM THE OPENER: How Barry Trotz, Andrew Brunette soaked in the dawn of a new Predators era, even in defeat

Predators vs. Bruins start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Predators face the Boston Bruins with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston.

BOLD PREDICTIONS: Our boldest Nashville Predators predictions for 2023-24: Playoffs? How about winning in playoffs!

Predators vs. Bruins betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -155, Bruins -1.5 at +125

  • Over/under: 6 goals

  • Money line: Predators +155, Bruins -190

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m.

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m.

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m.

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally)

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m.

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m.

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

30: at Washington, 6 p.m.

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m.

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m.

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m.

30: at Washington, 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators live score updates vs Boston Bruins