Nashville Predators live score updates vs. Boston Bruins in Saturday's NHL game
The Nashville Predators return to the road to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday inside the TD Garden.
The Preds won 3-0 over the Kraken in the home opener on Thursday to improve their early record to 1-1-0. The Bruins won 3-1 against Chicago on Wednesday in their only game to this point.
Nashville bounces between home and road games through next Saturday before a three-game homestand beginning on Oct. 21.
Follow along below for live updates.
Predators pregame coverage
What channel is Predators vs. Bruins today?
TV channel: Bally Sports South
Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)
Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service which features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.
Predators vs. Bruins start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 6 p.m. CT
The Predators face the Boston Bruins with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston.
Predators vs. Bruins betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 14
Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -155, Bruins -1.5 at +125
Over/under: 6 goals
Money line: Predators +155, Bruins -190
Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule
All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central
October
10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L 5-3
12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W 3-0
14: at Boston, 6 p.m.
17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.
19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m.
28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally)
31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
November
2: at Seattle, 9 p.m.
4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally)
7: at Calgary, 8 p.m.
9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu
18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m.
24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.
26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
30: at Washington, 6 p.m.
December
2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.
3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
9: at Toronto, 6 p.m.
10: at Montreal, 6 p.m.
12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu
16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.
27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.
29: at Detroit, 6 p.m.
30: at Washington, 6 p.m.
