Nashville Predators live score updates vs. Boston Bruins in Saturday's NHL game

The Nashville Predators return to the road to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday inside the TD Garden.

The Preds won 3-0 over the Kraken in the home opener on Thursday to improve their early record to 1-1-0. The Bruins won 3-1 against Chicago on Wednesday in their only game to this point.

Nashville bounces between home and road games through next Saturday before a three-game homestand beginning on Oct. 21.

Nashville Predators live score updates vs. Boston Bruins

Predators pregame coverage

What channel is Predators vs. Bruins today?

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally, blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service which features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively-streamed games throughout the season.

Predators vs. Bruins start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Predators face the Boston Bruins with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston.

Predators vs. Bruins betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Oct. 14

Puck line: Predators +1.5 at -155, Bruins -1.5 at +125

Over/under: 6 goals

Money line: Predators +155, Bruins -190

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m.

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m.

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m.

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally)

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m.

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m.

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

30: at Washington, 6 p.m.

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m.

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m.

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m.

30: at Washington, 6 p.m.

