Which Nashville Predators could play in 2026 Olympics? Start with Forsberg, Josi, Saros

Nashville Predators Filip Forsberg might get his Olympic chance after all.

Captain Roman Josi could get his second chance.

With news Friday that NHL players will return to at least the next two Winter Olympics, beginning with the 2026 Milano Cortina Games in Italy, some Nashville Predators could possibly have a chance to play on that international stage.

NHL players haven't participated in the Olympics since Sochi in 2014. Josi played for Switzerland that year.

The league did not participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Games and pulled out of the 2022 Beijing Games at the last second because of COVID complications.

Forsberg, for one, was not happy about 2018, calling it "a terrible decision" then.

“I mean, everyone wants to play," he said in 2017 when the announcement was made. "I would love to play in the Olympics if I get the chance. I can only speak for myself, but I’ve heard other guys speak up.

“Nothing is going to be bigger than that, playing for your nation. I’ve never been a part of that and can’t really imagine how cool it (would be).”

Which players on this season's Predators team could be candidates to play in the 2026 Games? Note: We did not include Milwaukee Admirals players such as Yaroslav Askarov.

Juuse Saros, goalie

Home country: Finland

Credentials: Saros, a two-time All-Star and one-time Vezina finalist will be going on 31 years old by the time the 2026 Games roll around. So age won't be a factor. Neither will durability. Saros has twice led the NHL in games played and minutes played. He seems like an automatic. Plus, he's by far the best Finnish goalie in the league.

Roman Josi, defenseman

Home country: Switzerland

Credentials: Seemingly another shoo-in. The 2019-20 Norris Trophy winner and two-time All-Star will be going on 36, but that shouldn't matter. Josi played for Switzerland at the 2014 Games and has spoken favorably about playing again.

Filip Forsberg, forward

Home country: Sweden

Credentials: The Predators' all-time leading goal scorer and two-time All-Star seems like another automatic. He previously has expressed a strong desire to play. Don't see that changing in two years. Forsberg will be 31 then.

Ryan O'Reilly, forward

Home country: Canada

Credentials: He missed out in 2018 and 2022, and will turn 35 a day before the Milano Cortina Games open. The Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe, Selke and Lady Byng winner is a proven leader. But the pool of Canadian players also promises to be deep.

Gustav Nyquist, forward

Home country: Sweden

Credentials: He played for his country in 2014, helping it win silver. Like O'Reilly, Nyquist will be 35 during the 2026 Games. He's proving he still has it this season.

Ryan McDonagh, defenseman

Home country: United States

Credentials: He played in the 2014 Games. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is a proven winner. He will be 36 when the Olympics begin.

Luke Evangelista, forward

Home country: Canada

Credentials: This is more about potential than credentials. Evangelista, who turns 22 on Feb. 21, has proven to be among the best rookies this season. His biggest problem could be the logjam at forward.

