Nashville native boxer Caleb Plant addresses fans after loss to Canelo Alvarez

Following his loss to Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Nashville native Caleb Plant took to Twitter to address his fans on Sunday.

"I’ve bent most the world to my will and done it with nothing but passion and skill. I’ll be back," Plant tweeted. "I showed I belong on the top level and I’ll be champion of the world again. I’ve never been scared to go big or go out on my shield. Thank you to all the fans and all my supporters."

Plant was knocked out in the 11th round by Alvarez, the first loss of his career.

Alvarez retained the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization super middleweight championships. He took Plant's International Boxing Federation belt with the victory.

Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, hits Caleb Plant during a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

