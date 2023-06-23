Nashville NASCAR weekend: What to know about Ally 400, Xfinity, Truck races

Nashville Superspeedway hosts a NASCAR weekend tripleheader highlighted by a sold out Ally 400 on Sunday. This year's NASCAR Cup race is scheduled to be the first night race in the track's history for the Cup event. Here's what you need to know about the weekend.

Race schedule

Friday

Rackley Roofing 200: The Craftsman Truck Series race is set for 7 p.m.

Saturday

Tennessee Lottery 250: The Xfinity Series race starts at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Ally 400: The NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 6 p.m.

How to buy tickets and find parking

Tickets can be purchased online through the official NASCAR Superspeedway site. Single-day tickets, multi-day tickets and add-ons are all available for purchase. Once bought, non-refundable tickets can be accessed electronically through Ticketmaster. Ticket holders can access their tickets on the site by logging on with their email. In the event a fan cannot attend, they can post their tickets for resale on the Ticketmaster marketplace.

No parking fees will be collected on-site. Parking is paid for through a $5 per ticket parking surcharge. ADA parking is available near the main gates on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be accessed by using the main entrance.

The Ally 400 race on Sunday is a sell out.

What you can bring

One clear bag or backpack, no larger than 18x18x14 inches for headsets, scanners, cameras, binoculars and cold packs; one clutch bag/fanny pack, no larger than 4.5x6.5 inches and unopened water bottles are permitted items at Nashville Superspeedway.

What you can't bring

NASCAR Superspeedway prohibits the following: chairs, coolers, glass containers, confederate clothing and flags, cameras with detachable lenses over five inches. Loose ice is also prohibited, but ice packs are allowed. Any other item that Nasville Superspeedway deems to be a health or safety risk is also banned.

Old Dominion will be the grand marshal

Old Dominion, the award-winning country band, was named to as the grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race June 25.

The Nashville-based group will be giving NASCAR’s Cup Series drivers the command to start their engines just before the Sunday night race.

Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium early in the morning on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nate Bargatze is honorary pace car driver

Nashville native comedian Nate Bargatze will be the honorary pace car driver for Sunday's Cup Series race.

Nate Bargatze poses on the red carpet for the Michael J. Fox Foundation: A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event at The Fisher Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

With over 20 years of experience, he's made appearances on Netflix with two hour-long specials and one Amazon Prime special that holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership. In late night television, Bargatze has also appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" 12 times and "Conan" four times. Along with countless tours across the country as a headliner, Bargatze has been on tour with Chris Rock and performed live shows for troops in Iraq and Kuwait.

Carl Edwards will be honored

Carl Edwards, a 28-time Cup Series winner, will be making a return to the track that he once dominated. As an as a retired honoree, Edwards will be hosted by Nashville Superspeedway officials as a special guest and his record at the track will be celebrated.

Edwards, 43, has been out of racing since 2016 when he retired early. Recently in 2023, he was named one of NASCAR's top 75 drivers as a part of the organization's 75th anniversary celebration. Edwards has scored five Xfinity Series wins and one Truck Series win at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Edwards is scheduled to make appearances throughout the weekend. He will be interviewed on the FanZone stage, make an appearance before Parker McCollum's pre-race concert, participate in pre-race ceremonies and visit guests in the Green Room Louge, Nashville Superspeedway's premium experience.

TV Information

The Truck Series will be available to watch on FS1. The Xfinity Series will be available on USA Network and NBC Sports. The Cup Series will be available on NBC. All races will be available for streaming on SiriusXM.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville NASCAR weekend: What you need to know