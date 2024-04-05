Nashville holds Saints to 4 hits, wins game in 10th

Four Nashville pitchers held the St. Paul Saints to four hits over 10 innings, and the Sounds plated the winning run in the 10th for a 4-3 win Thursday at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tenn.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. had two hits for the Saints (3-2), and Jair Camargo also had two hits, including a 428-foot home run, and two RBIs.

In the bottom of the 10th, Nashville loaded the bases with no outs against Scott Blewett via the placed runner, an intentional walk and a bunt single by Yonny Hernandez. Nick Kahle then drilled the winning hit off the base of the wall in right field.

Randy Dobnak started for the Saints and allowed one run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Evan McKendry pitched six solid innings for the Sounds, allowing two runs on four hits. Enoli Paredes pitched the final two innings, walking one and striking out three.

