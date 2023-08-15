Nashville high school football's top coaching hire for 2023 season may surprise you, but it shouldn't

The Tennessee high school football season kicks off this week with nearly 30 new coaches set to take over programs.

Here is a look at who we believe are the best hires given their past success combined with the staffs they've been able to compile.

1. Jamaal Stewart to Centennial

Stewart left East Nashville to go to Williamson County and coach at Class 5A Centennial. Stewart led East Nashville to back-to-back Class 3A state championship game appearances and became one of the hottest names in the Nashville area for programs seeking a new coach.

He went 27-11 in three seasons, including a 12-3 record in 2022. He brings a wide-open offensive style that will put up points. He may not be the coaching hire that jumps out, but he should. He put East Nashville on the map and will bring excitement to Centennial.

2. Kevin Mawae to Lipscomb Academy

He has yet to coach a high school football game. But no coaching hire rocked the Nashville area like Lipscomb Academy's announcement to name Mawae, an NFL Hall of Famer, as the replacement for Trent Dilfer, who left to coach at UAB.

Mawae's coaching staff has a strong NFL flavor. It includes former Tennessee Titans long snapper Ken Amato as the defensive coordinator and former NFL kicker Stephen Gostkowski is helping the Mustangs' kicking game. Former NFL offensive lineman Grant Williams is a holdover from Dilfer's staff.

3. Brian Lilly to James Lawson

Lilly left Brentwood Academy, where he was the defensive coordinator for former coach Cody White. He brings positivity to James Lawson, a new Metro Nashville high school that was built to replace the now closed Hillwood. This marks Lilly's first head coaching position. He's brought on former McGavock coach Jay Gore to assist as well as former Brentwood Academy quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall.

4. Jacob Gill to Brentwood Academy

Gill replaces White, who is now coaching in Texas. Gill is a former Shiloh Christian (Arkansas) defensive coordinator. Gill was part of five conference championships, five state semifinal appearances and four straight state championship appearances. Shiloh Christian was the Class 4A Arkansas state champion. While Gill specializes on defense, his new offensive coordinator Colby Cameron was an SMU offensive quality control analyst and will have the Eagles running a fast-paced offense.

5. Matt Kriesky to Blackman

Get ready for the Kriesky Bowl. Matt Kriesky left Centennial to become coach at Blackman, replacing Chandler Tygard. He's also the twin brother of Riverdale coach Will Kriesky. Matt Kriesky has coached at Forrest as well as Centennial with several stops as an assistant. He went 37-38 at Centennial, including 14-7 the past two years. The Cougars, who competed in Class 6A in 2022 before dropping to 5A this year due to enrollment size, were a contender to finish first in Region 7-6A through Week 11 of the regular season.

