Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne: Shutout of Blackhawks was one of the easier ones of his career

The Blackhawks' loss in Nashville last night was ugly and the 3-0 score didn't fully indicate that.

Robin Lehner's standout performance, which featured 48 saves, kept the game from really getting ugly. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne took notice of his counterpart's big game.

"He was on fire," Rinne said of Lehner after the game. "He was the only reason this game was reasonable for them. I haven't been a part of that kind of game, I don't think, in my career."

Rinne almost sheepishly admitted that he didn't have much to do in net to earn the shutout. He finished with 20 saves.

"For me personally, it was one of the, for sure, easier shutouts," Rinne said.

So not only did the Blackhawks need their goalie to be "unreal" to keep the game reasonable, the Predators goalie had an easy time between the pipes. Ouch!

That's not the most ringing endorsement for the 3-6-2 Blackhawks. The Blackhawks' eight points is tied for fewest in the Western Conference.

